CNBC Investing Club

Cramer: 15 things I learned about the changing tech sector from my week in Silicon Valley

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
An aerial view of the city of San Francisco skyline and the Golden Gate Bridge in California, October 28, 2021.
Carlos Barria | Reuters

It's been more than two years — going back to the start of the Covid pandemic — since I have been able to do a deep dive of Silicon Valley. But over the past week I was able to reconnect with many executives, CEOs, and market insiders in CNBC's San Francisco bureau, and I was blown away by what I learned and how different things have become. It is all pretty shocking compared even to the beginning of 2020.

I want to give Investing Club members an exclusive look at my observations and impressions of the global center of the technology industry. I narrowed it all down to 15 core takeaways. They should inform many of your investing decisions; I know they will inform ours in my Charitable Trust portfolio.

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubIt was another ugly week for stocks, but we're still buyers — here's why
Jim Cramer
CNBC Investing ClubAMD boosts long-term forecasts — here's what analysts say and what we think
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC Investing ClubWe're using this week's stock market pullback to add more Big Tech
Jeff Marks
Read More