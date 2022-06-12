'Jurassic World: Dominion' nabs $143.3 million in domestic opening, 'Top Gun: Maverick' adds $50 million

"Jurassic World: Dominion" roared to the top of the domestic box office over the weekend, generating more than $143 million in ticket sales during its debut.

Internationally, the film has secured around $245.8 million since opening earlier this month, bringing its global tally to just under $390 million.

Around 10.8 million moviegoers turned up to see "Dominion" domestically, representing around 66% of the overall moviegoing audience during the weekend, according to data from EntTelligence.

"Top Gun: Maverick," which snared another $50 million in ticket sales during its third weekend in the U.S. and Canada, represented 26% of the domestic moviegoing audience.

"Maverick" has continued to draw in audiences and saw just a 44% drop in ticket sales between its second and third weekend. This is the second weekend in a row that the Tom Cruise-led sequel has held strong at the box office. Between its opening week and second week, the film saw only a 32% drop in ticket sales. Typically, films will see between a 50% and 70% drop between the first and second weekend

"'Top Gun: Maverick' is still flying high even in the face of stiff competition from 'Jurassic World: Dominion,'" said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. "For movie theaters, this is a dream scenario of having two blockbusters on their screens at once generating excitement and buzz surrounding the movie theater experience."

For "Jurassic World: Dominion," however, this game of diminishing returns could be much more severe. The blockbuster feature has received overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics and could see a steep drop off in ticket sales after its opening weekend if word of mouth from moviegoers is also sour.

