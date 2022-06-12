Millennials and Gen Zers do want to buy homes—they just can't afford it, even as adults

You've probably heard some variation of this question time and time again over the past decade: "Why aren't young people buying houses anymore?" The answer, according to a recent survey, is simple: money.

Most members of the Gen Z and millennial generations – U.S. adults between the ages of 18-25 and 26-41, respectively – do want to own a home someday, or even right now. Their biggest roadblock is affordability, respondents said in a March Bankrate survey conducted by research firm YouGov.

The findings: Nearly three-quarters (74%) of American adults still view homeownership as a top hallmark of achieving the so-called American Dream, beating out the ability to retire (66%), a successful career (60%) and having children (40%). Only 35% of respondents named obtaining a college degree as a key sign of economic success.

Specifically among millennials, 65% identified homeownership as a top sign of success. That number fell to 59% for Gen Zers — still a large figure, and neck-and-neck with that generation's top choice of having a successful career (60%).

The survey polled 2,529 adults, including 1,397 homeowners, in early March. Among the non-homeowners, nearly two-thirds said affordability was the main reason they hadn't yet purchased a home. Gen Zers largely said their income wasn't high enough yet, while millennials primarily blamed rising home prices.