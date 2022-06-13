Japan stocks set to start lower; markets in Australia closed for holiday

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan appeared set for a lower start on Monday as investors look ahead to this week's major Chinese economic data releases as well as a closely watched interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,265 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,340 —lower than the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,824.29.

Markets in Australia are closed on Monday for a holiday.