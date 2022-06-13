CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Monday — cyclone of stock selling and a crypto reckoning

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Ersinkisacik | Istock | Getty Images

What I am looking at June 13, 2022

  • Two year treasury rate highest since 2007, the made up stuff is being flushed out.
  • Cyclone of selling Monday morning annihilates dip buyers.
  • Crypto Monday: Lender Celsius said Monday it was pausing all withdrawals, raising concerns about Celsius' solvency. Show me the money. Negatives all over the place for this group. What is the platform worth? $12 billion in assets under management, down from $26 billion late last year.

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubCramer: 15 things I learned about the changing tech sector from my week in Silicon Valley
Jim Cramer
CNBC Investing ClubIt was another ugly week for stocks, but we're still buyers — here's why
Jim Cramer
CNBC Investing ClubAMD boosts long-term forecasts — here's what analysts say and what we think
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More