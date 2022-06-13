What Cramer is watching Monday — cyclone of stock selling and a crypto reckoning

Ersinkisacik | Istock | Getty Images
What I am looking at June 13, 2022
- Two year treasury rate highest since 2007, the made up stuff is being flushed out.
- Cyclone of selling Monday morning annihilates dip buyers.
- Crypto Monday: Lender Celsius said Monday it was pausing all withdrawals, raising concerns about Celsius' solvency. Show me the money. Negatives all over the place for this group. What is the platform worth? $12 billion in assets under management, down from $26 billion late last year.