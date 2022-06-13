Cramer's lightning round: Matterport is not a buy

Loading chart...

Rivian Automotive Inc: "I think Ford stock's very cheap. They've got to sell the rest of [its shares of] Rivian."

Freeport-McMoRan Inc: "Not the time to buy it. I think the commodity rally is over."

Matterport Inc: "The stock loses money, and we're not recommending any stocks ... that are losing money."

Veru Inc: "We caught a big move. How about we just leave it at that."

Cintas Corp: "I think [the Biden Administration] wants to be pro-business but doesn't know how. So I can not be behind Cintas at 31 times earnings."

HanesBrands Inc: "It sells at five times earnings, it's got a 5% yield, I've got to do work on this. That seems too strange to me."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I just think that ZIM, [which] looks to be a beneficiary of a lot of more commerce, is getting less commerce. So, therefore I don't want to recommend the stock."

