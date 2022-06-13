Cramer's lightning round: Matterport is not a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Rivian Automotive Inc: "I think Ford stock's very cheap. They've got to sell the rest of [its shares of] Rivian."
Freeport-McMoRan Inc: "Not the time to buy it. I think the commodity rally is over."
Matterport Inc: "The stock loses money, and we're not recommending any stocks ... that are losing money."
Veru Inc: "We caught a big move. How about we just leave it at that."
Cintas Corp: "I think [the Biden Administration] wants to be pro-business but doesn't know how. So I can not be behind Cintas at 31 times earnings."
HanesBrands Inc: "It sells at five times earnings, it's got a 5% yield, I've got to do work on this. That seems too strange to me."
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I just think that ZIM, [which] looks to be a beneficiary of a lot of more commerce, is getting less commerce. So, therefore I don't want to recommend the stock."
BorgWarner Inc: "It isn't as cheap as it looks, and so therefore I'm going to have to say buy Ford. That would be a better buy."
Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Ford.
