CNBC Pro

Goldman's advice to clients during sell-off: Buy stocks with 'margin of safety'

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Analysis

CNBC ProBuffett disciple Mohnish Pabrai shares 3 ways to identify long-term winners
Zavier Ong5 hours ago
CNBC ProWant EV exposure? One analyst says he's giving Tesla a miss — and reveals his top pick instead
Zavier Ong5 hours ago
CNBC ProStocks retest the lows with investors facing an aggressive Fed, consumers in combustible mood
Michael Santoli
Read More