JPMorgan says Chinese assets are a good diversifier right now

Sign for J.P. Morgan on 7th March 2020 in London, United Kingdom. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is an American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company headquartered in New York.

LONDON – As lockdowns ease and regulatory pressures subside, some of the headwinds facing Chinese stocks are set to recede, according to JPMorgan.

Chinese markets have been beaten up over the last 15 months, as the country's "zero-Covid" strategy and lockdowns of major cities stifled economic activity, while regulatory crackdowns placed further downward pressure on businesses, particularly domestic internet titans such as Tencent and Alibaba.

Hong Kong's tech-heavy Hang Seng index is down around 25% over the past year, while the Shanghai Composite has dropped close to 9%.

On Monday, China markets continued to fall, caught up in fears surrounding rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after Friday's hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation numbers. The Hang Seng slid over 3.5%, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 1.45%.

However, as China begins to reopen and Beijing signals some intent to ease its scrutiny on the tech sector amid the economic downturn, strategists are turning cautiously optimistic.

JPMorgan Asset Management's Global Market Strategist Tilmann Galler said that efforts to reopen cities and launch vaccination campaigns indicated that Beijing had realized its "zero-Covid" strategy was unsustainable. Instead, the country looks to be transitioning to a "living with Covid" policy, he added.

China's two largest cities, Shanghai and Beijing, loosened some Covid measures earlier last week, but imposed some additional restrictions once again on Friday.

However, speaking at the bank's annual media event in London on Wednesday, Galler argued that while near-term uncertainties continue, key headwinds — such as its zero-Covid policy, tight fiscal policy and strict regulation — are cyclical rather than structural, meaning that China's long-term prospects remain intact.