CNBC Pro

JPMorgan's trading guru Kolanovic says the market will recover losses to finish year flat

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBitcoin could be leading equity markets lower as crypto is a gauge of investors' overall risk appetite
Pippa Stevensan hour ago
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Tesla, Coca-Cola, Ulta, Amazon & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProWells Fargo says Silvergate Capital is a buy even as crypto prices sink
Jesse Pound
Read More