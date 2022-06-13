CNBC Pro

RBC upgrades Tesla to outperform, says automaker can fend off competition for years to come

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProAnalysts say these top stocks will outperform in a 'challenging' market
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, DocuSign, Netflix, Roblox, Apple & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProJPMorgan says buy Spirit as chances of merger with JetBlue grow
Samantha Subin
Read More