64% of service sector workers report having unpredictable schedules—and it impacts more than pay

Alyssa Roman has been working at Chipotle as a food server for about nine months. The 21-year-old Bronx native first worked at one Manhattan location, then moved to another in March. She says she encountered numerous problems at both, among them issues with scheduling.

Roman has repeatedly asked for 37 hours of work per week. Most recently, she's been getting 16.75 and 11.25, according to documents reviewed by CNBC.

Roman makes $17 per hour, helps to support her mother in the Bronx, and is expecting her first child. The living wage for one adult with no dependents in New York City is $22.71, according to MIT's living wage calculator. That's if that person is working an average of 40 hours per week.

"I knew that there was plenty of hours to give in the store because they were very short staffed," she says. She just wasn't getting them.

Roman was one of numerous Chipotle workers striking in more than 12 locations in New York throughout the week of May 23 with the help of 32BJ, a union of property and services workers in the U.S. Many Chipotle workers allege they've been subject to unfair scheduling practices, like getting their hours cut, among other grievances. Those strikes have since ended. Chipotle did not immediately return CNBC's request for comment

A majority of food service and retail workers in the U.S. experience unpredictable scheduling like Roman's, according to The Shift Project, a Harvard Kennedy School data source for service sector schedules.

What's different in New York City ― as well as a handful of other cities throughout the country ― is that the law should be protecting them.