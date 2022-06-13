Tesla fires Singapore country manager after Elon Musk warns of job cuts

Christopher Bousigues, the Singapore country manager from Tesla, said that his role has been cut as part of a global reduction in the electric carmaker's workforce. Bousigues said he was responsible for launching the Model Y in Singapore.

Tesla has laid off its Singapore country manager just over a week after the electric carmaker's CEO Elon Musk warned of global job cuts.

Christopher Bousigues posted on LinkedIn on Sunday that his role had been "eliminated."

Bousigues' LinkedIn profile shows that he was the country manager for Singapore and had been employed by Tesla for just over a year.

He did not give a specific reason for his dismissal but said it is in relation to the job cuts that Tesla had already flagged.

Bousigues and Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by CNBC.