The crypto industry just had one of its worst days ever — Here's what happened

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell sharply as investors dump risk assets. A crypto lending company called Celsius is pausing withdrawals for its customers, sparking fears of contagion into the broader market. Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Crypto has had a brutal first half of 2022, but few days have been this bad for the industry that's built itself up around digital currencies. On Monday, trading platforms halted withdrawals, companies cut jobs, and panicked investors dumped their holdings, dragging the market cap of crypto below $1 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its peak in November. Bitcoin plunged to an 18-month low, falling below $23,000. The most valuable cryptocurrency tumbled by 15% in the past 24 hours, while ethereum, which is second to bitcoin, fell 17%. The sell-off comes as investors rotate out of the riskiest assets due to macroeconomic headwinds and rising interest rates. But it's worse than that. The action on Monday showed a fundamental mistrust of cryptocurrencies and the platforms that support them. What was already a deep downturn started to look like panic selling. Here are some of Monday's crypto lowlights:

The Celsius contagion effect

Binance pauses bitcoin withdrawals

Binance also hit the pause button on Monday. The world's largest crypto exchange halted bitcoin withdrawals for over three hours "due to a stuck transaction causing a backlog." Although CEO Changpeng Zhao said the fix would only take a half hour, he later amended his estimate, saying it would take "a bit longer" than initially anticipated. By about 11:30 a.m., service had been restored. "A batch of $BTC transactions got stuck due to low TX fees, resulting in a backlog of BTC network withdrawals," Binance wrote in a tweet. In a series of post-mortem tweets, the exchange noted that deposits were "unaffected" and explained that the problem stemmed from scheduled repair work. Zhao assured customers that all funds were "SAFU." That's a reference to the "Secure Asset Fund for Users," which was set up by Binance in 2018 to protect users' holdings. During the withdrawal outage, Zhao tweeted that it was still possible for holders to take out their bitcoin on other networks like CEP-20.

Layoffs ahead of 'crypto winter'