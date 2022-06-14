5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Wall Street set to rise after S&P 500 officially closed in bear market

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, June 13, 2022. Source: NYSE

U.S. stock futures bounced after Tuesday's cooler inflation report and what could be an even more aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike Wednesday. The S&P 500 on Monday officially closed in bear market territory, defined as a decline of 20% or more from its prior high, which was in January. The broad market index also hit a new low for the year. Monday's steep sell-off saw the S&P 500 lose 3.9% and the Nasdaq — already in a bear market since March — drop 4.7%. The Dow sank 876 points or 2.8%. The 30-stock average fell further into a correction, down 17% since its January record high. A correction is defined as a decline of 10% or more from a prior high. All three stock benchmarks have dropped for four sessions in a row.

2. 10-year Treasury yield backs off 2011 highs after cooler inflation data

The 10-year Treasury yield on Tuesday backed off 2011 highs, trading around 3.3%, after the government's May producer price index rose 10.8% year over year, a slightly smaller rise than expected. The PPI is the other side of the inflation coin at the wholesale level, after last week's hotter-than-expected consumer price index. The PPI remained near its historic year-over-year high of up 11.5% in March. Oil, a major source of price pressures in the economy, climbed to around $122 per barrel. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $5.02, according to AAA.

3. Fed to begin two-day meeting and markets now expect a 0.75% rate hike

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell discusses interest rate hikes at press conference in Washington, D.C., on May 4, 2022. Xinhua News Agency / Getty

The markets expect the Fed to hike rates by 0.75% at the end of its two-day June policy meeting Wednesday. Only the magnitude of the rate increase is in question, as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly said that 0.5% rises in June and July looked appropriate. After the Fed's May meeting, which saw rates go up 0.5%, Powell took a 0.75% hike off the table.

But a lot has changed since then with the stock market sell-off and the surge in bond yields, and another recession-signaling 2-year yield and 10-year yield inversion.

The markets are concerned the Fed is going to have to clamp down much harder on the economy to fight inflation and that it might lead to a recession.

4. Coinbase to lay off 18% of full-time jobs; bitcoin plunges again

Coinbase reported a 27% decline in revenues in the first quarter as usage of the platform dipped. Chesnot | Getty Images

Crypto exchange Coinbase will cut 18% of full-time jobs, according to an email sent to employees Tuesday. CEO Brian Armstrong pointed to a possible recession, a need to manage costs, and growing "too quickly" during a bull market. Shares of Coinbase fell 7% in the premarket after closing down 11.4% on Monday. Before Tuesday's premarket drop, the stock dropped 79% year to date as bitcoin and the entire crypto market has sold off in 2022. Bitcoin briefly dropped below $21,000 overnight in Asia before bouncing back slightly. Crypto assets were hammered Monday as concerns mount over lending platform Celsius and crypto exchange Binance briefly pausing withdrawals. Bitcoin, trading around $22,000 early Tuesday, has fallen roughly 68% from its all-time in November.

5. Oracle surges as database software giant beats on earnings, revenue