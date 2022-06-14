Asia-Pacific stocks set for lower start after S&P 500 closes in bear market territory

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific are set to open lower on Tuesday after the S&P 500 fell overnight and closed in bear market territory.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,470 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,400. In comparison, the Nikkei 225's last close was at 26,987.44.

Australian stocks were also set to open lower, with the SPI futures contract at 6,631, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,932.

The S&P 500 fell nearly 4% overnight to 3,749.63, closing in bear market territory, or down more than 20% from its January peak.

Other major indexes stateside also saw big declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 876.05 points, or 2.79%, to 30,516.74. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lagged, plunging 4.68% to around 10,809.23.