Coinbase lays off 18% of workforce as executives prepare for recession and 'crypto winter'

Coinbase Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong attends Consensus 2019 at the Hilton Midtown on May 15, 2019 in New York City.

Coinbase is laying off almost a fifth of its workforce amid a collapse in its stock and crypto prices.

The cryptocurrency exchange will cut 18% of full-time jobs, according to an email sent to employees Tuesday morning. Coinbase has roughly 5,000 full-time workers, translating to a headcount reduction of around 1,100 people.

Shares of Coinbase were down about 5.4% on Tuesday morning.

CEO Brian Armstrong pointed to a possible recession, and a need to manage Coinbase's burn rate and increase efficiency. He also said the company grew "too quickly" during a bull market.

"We appear to be entering a recession after a 10+ year economic boom. A recession could lead to another crypto winter, and could last for an extended period," Armstrong said, adding that past crypto winters have resulted in a significant decline in trading activity. "While it's hard to predict the economy or the markets, we always plan for the worst so we can operate the business through any environment."

Coinbase had initially said it was pausing hiring. Two weeks later, the crypto giant announced that it was extending the freeze for the "foreseeable future." Earlier this year, Coinbase said it planned to add 2,000 jobs across product, engineering and design.

"Our employee costs are too high to effectively manage this uncertain market," Armstrong said. "While we tried our best to get this just right, in this case it is now clear to me that we over-hired."

The news comes during a deep rout for Coinbase shares. The stock went public via a direct listing last April during a boom in crypto markets and investors clamoring for high-growth tech stocks. Coinbase's stock is down 79% this year and 85% from the all-time high. Meanwhile, bitcoin has dropped to near $22,000 and has lost 53% of its value this year.

San Francisco-based Coinbase reported a slump in users in its last quarter and a 27% decline in revenue from a year ago. The company makes the majority of its top line from transaction fees, which are closely tied to trading activity.