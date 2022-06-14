Charts suggest this week could be a ‘key moment’ for the S&P 500, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that there could be a "key moment" for investors to do some buying in the S&P 500 this week, leaning on analysis from DeCarley Trading market strategist Carley Garner.

Garner believes there's a "moderate chance" of a rebound later this week, but the more likely scenario is either seeing some stability around where the S&P 500 is currently trading or a breakdown to the 3,500s, the "Mad Money" host said.

"At that point, though, she would want you to be a buyer, not a seller, because eventually the bears will run out of firepower and some of the money sitting on the sidelines will come back into the market," he added. "This is a bullish scenario, people."

The S&P 500 slid deeper into bear market territory on Tuesday as it fell for the fifth day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a small decline, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up slightly.

"Even if the present is awful, stocks tend to bottom when the fundamentals are at their worst because the averages don't reflect the present, they reflect what we're expecting in the future, say six to twelve months out," Cramer said.

To start his explanation of Garner's analysis, Cramer took a look at the daily chart of the S&P 500 June futures contract: