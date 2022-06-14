What Cramer is watching Tuesday — more crypto carnage, oilers upgraded, Oracle wows

A sign is posted in front of Oracle headquarters on June 13, 2022 in Redwood Shores, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
What I am looking at June 14, 2022
- As hedge fund legend David Tepper used to always tell me in bad markets: "It is not yet time to make money, it's the time not to lose money." This is how we're approaching the market this week heading into the Fed decision on Wednesday.
- Oversold position in the market is the worst in a while at minus 6.8 on the S&P 500 Short Range Oscillator, which indicates a time to buy (anything above minus 5 is time to buy). This is a level we've bounced off — 3,930 bounced to 4,178 when the Oscillator was at minus 6.5.