CNBC Pro

Credit Suisse says Chesapeake Energy is undervalued based on its cash flow, shareholder returns

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBanks name the under-the-radar global stocks set to outperform a volatile market
Lucy Handley
CNBC ProJPMorgan's trading guru Kolanovic says the market will recover losses to finish year flat
Yun Li
CNBC ProBitcoin could be leading equity markets lower as crypto is a gauge of investors' overall risk appetite
Pippa Stevens
Read More