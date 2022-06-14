'Delusional': UN chief slams new fossil fuel funding and warns of climate chaos

In remarks delivered to the Austrian World Summit in Vienna via video, Antonio Guterres issued a sobering assessment of the planet's prospects. "Most national climate pledges are simply not good enough," he said.

The U.N. Secretary General has slammed new funding for fossil fuel exploration, describing it as "delusional" and calling for an abandonment of fossil fuel finance.

"The energy crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine has seen a perilous doubling down on fossil fuels by the major economies," he said on Tuesday.

"The war has reinforced an abject lesson: our energy mix is broken," Guterres said. "Had we invested massively in renewable energy in the past, we should not be so dramatically at the mercy of the instability of fossil fuel markets now."

Concerns related to both the energy transition and energy security have been thrown into sharp relief by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the price of both oil and gas continuing to surge in recent months.

Russia is a significant supplier of both, and a number of major economies have formulated plans to reduce their reliance on its hydrocarbons in recent months. This desire to move away from Russian imports has led to some challenging situations.