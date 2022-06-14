European stocks head for mixed open as global markets are rattled by central banks

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Tuesday after sharp declines in global markets on Monday amid fears that central banks will be forced into aggressive monetary policy tightening with inflation remaining high. The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 23 points higher at 7,226, Germany's DAX 44 points higher at 13,464, France's CAC 40 up 7 points at 6,030 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 9 points at 21,955, according to data from IG. Global stock markets were sent reeling on Monday, with investors reacting to the potential for more aggressive rate hikes by central banks in Europe and the United States after the latest inflation report.

The U.S. consumer price index report released for May on Friday came in hotter than expected at 8.6% annually, resurfacing market concerns that action from the Federal Reserve and other central banks could hike rates more quickly, a move that could risk tipping the global economy into recession. Major averages in the U.S. closed out their biggest weekly declines since January on Friday, and there were further losses on Wall Street on Monday, with the S&P 500 closing in bear market territory. Overnight, shares in Asia-Pacific fell again in Tuesday morning trade, although U.S. stock futures rose on Monday night.

Fed meets