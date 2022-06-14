FDA committee recommends Moderna two-dose Covid vaccine for kids ages 6 to 17

Moderna's two-dose Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 6 through 17 received the endorsement from the Food and Drug Administration's committee of independent immunization experts on Tuesday, a key step on the path to distributing it to kids.

The committee unanimously voted to recommend the shots for use in kindergarteners through high schoolers after an all-day public meeting that weighed how safe and effective the shots are.

The most common side effects of the vaccines were pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain and nausea. No cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation, were found during Moderna's clinical trials in children in these age groups, according to the FDA.

The clinical trials were conducted before the omicron variant became dominant. As a consequence, it's unclear how much protection two shots would provide in these age groups right now. A third shot in other age groups has been shown to substantially increase protection against omicron. Dr. Doran Fink, a senior official in the FDA's vaccine office, said Moderna intends to provide data soon on a third dose for these age groups.

The estimates of the vaccines' effectiveness are against other Covid variants that are no longer dominant. The shots for teenagers ages 12 to 17 had an estimated effectiveness of 90% against illness from the alpha variant and the original Covid strain that was first detected in Wuhan, China, according to a FDA presentation. The shots for kids ages 6 to 11 had estimated an estimated effectiveness of 76% effective at preventing illness from the delta variant.

Dr. Paul Offit, a committee member, said two doses are unlikely to provide protection against mildness illness from omicron, but they would likely protect against severe illness with a third dose.

"I think the benefits clearly outweigh the risks, but I say that with the comfort being provided that there will be a third dose," said Offit, a pediatrician and infectious disease expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "If that was not true, I wouldn't feel the same way. We're not in the same part of this pandemic anymore. It's a different time."

Children ages 6 to 11 would receive smaller 50 microgram shots, while teens ages 12 to 17 would receive the same dosage as adults at 100 micrograms.

The FDA is expected to authorize the vaccines this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then has to sign off on the shots before pharmacies and physicians can start administering them. Moderna vaccinations in this age group could start as soon as next week.

Children ages 5 and up are already eligible for vaccination with Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine, though many parents have not gotten their kids immunized. About 30% of kids ages 5 to 11 and 60% of teens 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated as of early June.

Authorizing of Moderna's vaccine for kids ages 6 to 17 would bring eligibility in line with Pfizer's shots. This would also allow the FDA to authorize both Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines for children under age 5 at the same time. The FDA committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss the vaccine for infants through preschoolers, the only age group left not eligible for vaccination.