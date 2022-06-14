CNBC Pro

Fed set to get more aggressive as Powell changes mind after inflation facts change

thumbnail
Bob Pisani@BobPisani
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProFund manager reveals his crypto shorts — and one is already down more than 25% this week
Zavier Ong6 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO09:27
CNBC ProCoinbase, Shell, and Google are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers June 13
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProMarkets are now bracing for the possibility of bigger Fed interest rate hikes ahead
Jeff Cox
Read More