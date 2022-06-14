IRS boosts standard mileage rate deduction to 62.5 cents per mile, a 4 cent hike, as gas soars to more than $5 a gallon

Guy Benhamou sends a picture of gas prices to friends while pumping gas at an Exxon Mobil gas station on June 9, 2022 in Houston.

If you're self-employed or own a small business, you may soon be eligible for a little relief from soaring gas prices.

Starting on July 1, the standard mileage rate — used to deduct eligible business trips in a vehicle on tax returns — increases by 4 cents to 62.5 cents per mile, according to the IRS. The new rate applies to trips during the second half of 2022.

The rate for medical trips or active-duty military moving will also increase by 4 cents, allowing eligible filers to claim 22 cents per mile. But the rate for charitable organizations remains unchanged at 14 cents.

"The IRS is adjusting the standard mileage rates to better reflect the recent increase in fuel prices," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.

The change comes as gas prices continue to hit records, swelling to more than $5 per gallon nationally, sparked by an increased demand and shortages partially caused by the war in Ukraine.

Annual inflation grew by 8.6% in May, the highest increase since December 1981, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with surging fuel costs significantly contributing to the gain.