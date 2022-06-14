Texas power demand breaks record as severe heat wave hits the state

Yvette Johnson, 54, sits next to a fan outside of her families home on June 10, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Power demand recently hit a record high in Texas amid a severe heat wave and will likely break more records this week as homes and businesses blast air conditioners across the country's second-most populous state.

Demand on the power grid reached more than 75,000 megawatts on Sunday, surpassing a previous record of 74,820 megawatts set in August 2019, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which runs the grid for more than 26 million customers who comprise about 90% of the state's electric load.

One megawatt can power roughly 200 homes in Texas during high demand and about 1,000 homes in normal weather conditions.

Soaring power usage prompted by extreme weather has triggered concerns over the vulnerability of the state's grid system, following a deadly winter storm in Feb. 2021 that left millions of residents without power for days.

On Monday, temperatures above 100 degrees were forecast for most of Texas. Such extreme temperatures are not typical so early in the summer season, and high power demand in the state usually occurs later in the summer in August and September.