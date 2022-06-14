The UK’s plan to rip up Brexit trade rules slammed for being in ‘clear breach’ of international law

The U.K. government has pushed ahead with plans to unilaterally override parts of the Northern Ireland protocol it agreed with the EU in 2019.

LONDON — The U.K. government has pushed ahead with controversial plans to unilaterally override post-Brexit trade rules, ratcheting up the risk of a trade war as the European Union prepares to take retaliatory legal action.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Monday published draft legislation to rewrite the Northern Ireland protocol, part of the post-Brexit trading agreement which requires checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K.

The deal, which came into force in January last year, was designed to avoid the need for a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which remains part of the EU.

Johnson wants to simplify the way goods flow from Britain to Northern Ireland and remove additional costs and paperwork for businesses.

The embattled prime minister has insisted the proposed changes are "relatively trivial" — but he's heading for a fresh fight over the plan on multiple fronts, including with some of his own Conservative Party.

The EU also firmly opposes the move, saying it breaks international law. The world's largest trading bloc has said it is considering launching legal action against the U.K. over the proposal.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said it was with "significant concern" that the bloc takes note of the U.K.'s decision to table legislation "disapplying core elements of the Protocol."

"Unilateral action is damaging to mutual trust. The Commission will now assess the UK draft legislation," Sefcovic said.

"We will react as one to this breach of trust," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said via Twitter, adding that peace and prosperity on the island of Ireland is "not a pawn."