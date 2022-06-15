CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Wednesday: Netflix pops on potential for ad-supported tier and pros pick stocks to withstand rising rates

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO07:58
CNBC ProNetflix, FedEx, and Toll Brothers are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers June 15
Alison Conklin38 min ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Tuesday: Leon Cooperman likes these stocks as the S&P 500 slips further into bear territory
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO10:11
CNBC ProFedEx, Best Buy, and Coinbase are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers June 14
Alison Conklin
Read More