Best trades on CNBC Wednesday: Netflix pops on potential for ad-supported tier and pros pick stocks to withstand rising rates

Market Movers rounds up the best trades from investors and analysts on CNBC throughout the day. The pros react to Cowen reiterating its outperform rating on Netflix due to the potential upside it sees from an ad-supported tier at the streaming service. Plus, they discuss what stocks they like as the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates. The Fed hiked its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday by three-quarters of a percentage point. Some of the investments mentioned include FedEx and Toll Brothers .