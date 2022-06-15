MicroStrategy denies it received a margin call against its bitcoin-backed loan, report says

Software company MicroStrategy has not received a margin call against its loan from crypto-focused bank Silvergate, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Aggressive bitcoin investor and American software firm MicroStrategy says it hasn't received a margin call against a $205 million bitcoin-backed loan it took in March, according to a Reuters report on Wednesday.

A margin call is a situation where an investor has to commit more funds to avoid losses on a trade made with borrowed cash.

CNBC reported on Tuesday that investors were concerned MicroStrategy, which has bet $4 billion on bitcoin, would be forced to liquidate some of its bitcoin holdings if faced with a margin call.

MicroStrategy did not respond to a CNBC request for comment before the publication of that report.

The world's largest cryptocurrency briefly plunged below $21,000 on Tuesday in this week's big selloff. Shares of MicroStrategy, considered by some as a proxy for investing in bitcoin, tumbled more than 70% since the start of the year.

Bitcoin was trading at $21,184.99 at 12.52 a.m. ET on Wednesday.