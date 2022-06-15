Bitcoin plunges toward $20,000 as crypto meltdown continues

- Bitcoin's price plunged very close to $20,000 Wednesday as cryptocurrencies sank deeper into the red.
- Investors are worried about the impact of climbing inflation and aggressive rate hikes on the crypto market.
- There are fears a possible liquidation of crypto lending firm Celsius could bring down some other major players.
The sell-off in cryptocurrencies deepened even further on Wednesday, with bitcoin sinking very close to the key level of $20,000.
The price of bitcoin plunged 9% in 24 hours to around $20,208, according to data from Coin Metrics. The world's largest digital currency is down more than 70% since the peak of the crypto craze in November 2021.
Bitcoin and other digital tokens are in free fall as fears of climbing inflation, aggressive interest rate rises and liquidity issues at a key player in the crypto space have plagued crypto markets.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points this week, a move that has spooked stocks and other risky assets — including crypto.
Mostafa Al-Mashita, executive vice president of Canadian crypto firm SDM, said crypto has been caught up in the broader "risk-off environment" affecting markets.
"What we are experiencing is the impact of a worsening macroeconomic trend in which inflation is rising because of supply-chain issues," he said.
Earlier this week, crypto lending firm Celsius began blocking users from accessing their funds, stoking speculation that the company may soon become insolvent.
Investors worry a possible liquidation of Celsius may lead to even more pain for crypto, potentially knocking down other major players.
"If Celsius collapses, a liquid cascade could occur where whales who have leveraged bets on Bitcoin and Ethereum become liquidated," said Marcus Sotiriou, analyst at U.K. based digital asset broker GlobalBlock.
Celsius holds a lot of assets in the decentralized finance space, including staked ether, a token offered by crypto start-up Lido Finance that is meant to be worth the same as ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency.
Staked ether is essentially an IOU that investors buy to earn rewards on their ether holdings. The original ether is kept locked in the crypto equivalent of a vault that can't be accessed until the Ethereum blockchain successfully passes a long-awaited upgrade.
Celsius "may be forced to sell their holdings to satisfy redemptions since the underlying ETH is locked up with no withdrawal date in sight," Marc-Thomas Arjoon, research associate at CoinShares, said in a note published Monday.
The crypto market was already on shaky ground after the $60 billion collapse of two popular tokens last month. Now, key players in the space are bracing for a long-term bear market known as "crypto winter."
Numerous companies have cut back on costs dramatically, with Coinbase on Tuesday announcing it would lay off around 1,100 people.
