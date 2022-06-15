Cramer's lightning round: Applied Materials is a buy

Loading chart...

Woodside Energy Group Ltd: "That's a great company, and it's got a great yield."

Prothena Corporation PLC: "We are recommending and own Eli Lilly for the Investing Club."

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "I think Alibaba's going higher, but I'm not recommending any Chinese stocks. ... The Chinese economies are just too hard to deal with."

Applied Materials Inc: "I like AMAT very, very much. ... I think you've got a great buy there."

ChargePoint Holdings Inc: "This is the kind of speculative stock that the Fed does not want you to win on, so let's play with the Fed's rules."

AMN Healthcare Services Inc: "This is really the time for AMN. I think you've just got a great opportunity to buy that."

Planet Fitness Inc: "I think the franchise is doing well. I don't know, I think it's an opportunity."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "If they've got the deposits, then they will do as well as the other banks that I've been saying, that if you have deposits, you're going to do very well because the Fed is giving you basically free money."

Medical Properties Trust Inc: "I like that one. ... I think it's a good situation."

