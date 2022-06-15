European Central Bank announces emergency meeting to discuss market rout

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank. The central bank has scheduled a last-minute meeting amid rising bond yields.

The European Central Bank announced an unscheduled monetary policy meeting for Wednesday, at a time when bond yields are surging for many governments across the euro zone.

"They will have an ad hoc meeting to discuss current market conditions," a spokesperson for the central bank told CNBC.

This is a breaking news story and it is being updated. Please check back again for more.