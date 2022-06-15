Real-time updates of the Fed's big rate decision and Powell's press conference

The Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement is a few minutes away. Here's a snapshot of where the markets stand.

U.S. stocks: The S&P 500 is up 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite has gained 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has added more than 200 points.

Bonds: The 10-year Treasury yield is at 3.398%, down about 8 basis points. One basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Gold: Gold futures are trading at $1,822.0 an ounce, up about 0.4%.

Currencies: The dollar index is at 105.34, down about 0.1%. The euro is down about 0.1%, at 1.0403 per dollar.

-Darla Mercado