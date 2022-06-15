Ukraine says delays over weapon supplies 'cannot be justified'; Russia edges toward taking full control of Severodonetsk

Ukraine's patience over its lack of long-range weapons appears to be wearing thin with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again pleading for more such weapons.

In his nightly address Tuesday, Zelenskyy said "we keep telling our partners that Ukraine needs modern anti-missile weapons. Our country does not have enough of [these] yet, but it is in our country and right now that Europe has the greatest need for such weapons."

He said any procrastination over the provision of such weapons "cannot be justified."

Fighting remains fierce in Severodonetsk, the epicenter of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and now Russian forces are believed to control about 80% of the city, which was fully cut off earlier this week after the last bridge into it was destroyed.

A top military official with the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic said yesterday Ukrainian fighters in the city should now "surrender, or die."