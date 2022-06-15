CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Wednesday — it's go big or go home day for the Fed and Powell

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes questions during a news conference in Washington, DC, on May 4, 2022.
Jim Watson / Getty

What I am looking at June 15, 2022

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubApple's new streaming soccer deal shows how strong businesses can grow even in tough times
Zev Fima
CNBC Investing ClubCramer calls 'cash generator' Humana a stock to buy after chat with CEO
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC Investing ClubOur latest high-grade stock trade pits discretionary spending against consumer necessities
Jeff Marks
Read More