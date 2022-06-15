What to do if you keep testing positive for Covid—even after your symptoms are gone

Even after the fever has broken, the runny nose has dried up, the official five-day quarantine period has ended and the 10-day precautionary phase is over, some people are still testing positive for Covid — despite feeling totally fine. If you find yourself in this situation, you might be puzzled over what to do, particularly since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers little specific guidance on this front. It's difficult to know exactly how many people this affects — most people self-test at home, so their results are untracked — but a pre-vaccine study of Florida school children in 2020 found that 8.2% of high school kids still tested positive 9-14 days after their first positive tests. Even small percentages can affect millions of people, as the country's total case count continues to rise: The U.S. has surpassed 85.7 million total Covid cases since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, likely an undercount due to those at-home tests. Here's what you need to know about the phenomenon, and what to do if it happens to you:

What you should do if you keep testing positive after 10 days

Testing positive for Covid doesn't necessarily mean that you're contagious. Rapid tests detect certain protein pieces of the virus, but those proteins alone don't cause infection. The same goes for PCR tests, which identify the virus' genetic material in your system. So, to work out if positive tests mean people are infectious, scientists culture samples from these tests in petri dishes to see if more virus can grow, indicating that it's still alive and contagious. A recent Boston University study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, used this technique and found that just 17% of people were likely still contagious six days after their first positive tests. Unfortunately, there's currently no way to know which category you're in. But most experts say that as long as your symptoms are gone, you probably don't need to isolate anymore. The CDC recommends isolating for five days after you first test positive, and ending your quarantine as long as you've been fever-free for 24 hours and your symptoms are improving. The agency's guidance adds that you should keep wearing a mask through day 10 — essentially a precaution in case you're still contagious. Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, says she'd "feel really comfortable" with a symptom-free person emerging after five days of isolation, even if they're still testing positive for Covid. "Follow CDC guidance and wear a mask for the following five days," she says. Dr. Wilbur Lam, a pediatrics and biomedical engineering professor who led Emory University's initiative to test Covid-19 diagnostics for the U.S. government, particularly recommends avoiding contact with people who may have compromised immune systems, or wearing a mask if you can't avoid the risk. "Scientists, including our own center, are really trying to figure out what the variables are that may affect why one becomes persistently positive on rapid tests, and what the implications are both from a biological and a public health standpoint," he says.

What testing positive for more than 10 days could mean for your long-term health