What to watch today: Stocks set to bounce ahead of the Fed's big rate decision

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on U.S. oil refining companies to produce more of their products, saying they need to help alleviate the burden of high prices on consumers. "At a time of war – historically high refinery profit margins being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable," the president said in a letter to oil companies including Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). (CNBC) Total mortgage application volume has fallen to half of what it was last year, according to the latest Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index. Sharply rising interest rates are decimating refinance volume — and those rates, along with sky-high home prices and a shortage of houses for sale, are hitting demand from potential buyers. (CNBC)



Last week, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.65%. And now this week, the 30-year mortgage hit 6.28% on Tuesday, according to a daily measure from Mortgage News Daily. After reaching record lows around 2.7% in late 2020, it started 2022 at 3.29%. (CNBC) Bitcoin tumbled Wednesday to a new 18-month low, spurring a sharp fall in crypto markets sparked by crypto lender Celsius freezing customer withdrawals. The world's largest cryptocurrency fell to under $21,000. Bitcoin has lost around 28% since Friday and around 70% from its all-time high in November. (Reuters)



MicroStrategy (MSTR) lost ground again in the premarket as the price of bitcoin touched an 18-month low. The business analytics company has extensive bitcoin holdings. MicroStrategy said it has not received a margin call against a $205 million bitcoin-backed loan it took in March, according to a Reuters report on Wednesday. Moderna (MRNA) on Tuesday won the recommendation of an FDA panel for use of its Covid vaccine in children 6 to 17 years old. A vote by the full FDA could come within a few days. That FDA panel on Wednesday will consider Moderna shots for kids under 6 and Pfizer (PFE) shots for kids under 5. (CNBC)

