Bitcoin sees slight rebound after nearly falling below $20,000, but it's still at late 2020 levels

Bitcoin has been closely correlated with stock indexes, in particular the Nasdaq, which rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 0.75 percentage point. That's one reason why bitcoin rose slightly on Thursday.

Bitcoin rose on Thursday following a similar jump in U.S. stocks, but investors are still reeling from a dramatic plunge over the last few days that saw the world's largest cryptocurrency almost drop below $20,000.

At 3:40 a.m. ET, bitcoin was trading at around $21,667.90, up nearly 3% in the past day, according to data from CoinDesk.

However, bitcoin is still sitting at levels not seen since December 2020. The digital currency is down about 27% in the last week and has dropped nearly 70% from its all-time high in November.

Other cryptocurrencies, including ether, were also higher in the last 24 hours.

