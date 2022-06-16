Sequoia says it is optimistic about Southeast Asia's start-ups despite challenging market

Venture capital firm Sequoia is still "quite optimistic" about long-term prospects for start-ups, despite the recent market volatility.

"This is a particularly challenging market for founders to get started," Abheek Anand, managing director of Sequoia Southeast Asia, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

When asked about the firm's outlook for Southeast Asia's start-ups, Anand said its early-stage investments this and next year are "going to be playing [in] where the markets will be 10 years from now."

"Pretty much every metric on technology continues to grow and secularly grow in the long term."

On Tuesday, Sequoia announced it raised $2.85 billion across a set of funds focused on India and Southeast Asia. That includes its first dedicated fund for Southeast Asia, with a pool of $850 million.

"This fundraise, which comes at a time when markets are starting to cool after a very long bull run, signals our deep commitment to the region," the firm said.