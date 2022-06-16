Chinese stocks are looking cheap. Fund manager explains why he's betting on Alibaba

Investors may still be nervous about Chinese stocks despite massive declines that have made them compelling, but portfolio manager Sid Choraria assures tech titan Alibaba is no "value trap."

To classify Alibaba as one, investors would have to believe that the e-commerce giant's growth will be in the single digits, said Choraria of SC Asia.

A value trap is a stock that appears cheap because of a low valuation as measured by metrics like price-to-earnings ratios, which compares the current share price to the company's earnings per share. But these low-priced stocks could become "traps" for investors if the company is plagued by financial instability or sluggish growth.

Choraria said Alibaba's growth is healthy, well in the double digits for its e-commerce and cloud-computing businesses.

"I mean, the cloud computing division is … an $11 billion revenue business that I expect will be $25 billion revenue in three years' time," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" in a recent interview. "Digitalization is not going away in China — and that's a significant part of development."

"If Alibaba generates the type of cash that it is [making], it's not a value trap at these levels. Now, if it's … only at low single digits, it's going to turn out to be a value trap," he said.

He said Alibaba is one of "less than 10 companies globally" that generate $15 billion in free cash flow, the money a company has on hand after paying off its operating expenses and capital expenditure.