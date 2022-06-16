CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Boeing, Dollar General, FedEx, Apple, Amazon, Uber & more

Michael Bloom
CNBC ProHold off on buying Warner Bros. Discovery, JPMorgan says in downgrade
Sarah Min2 hours ago
CNBC ProBuy Dollar General shares as the likelihood of a recession grows, Morgan Stanley says
Sarah Min2 hours ago
CNBC ProBoeing is a high risk buying opportunity that could soar more than 50% from here, Citi says
Sarah Min2 hours ago
