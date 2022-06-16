College tuition bills are coming. Here are 3 ways to navigate them and give your 529 balance time to recover

Nosystem Images | E+ | Getty Images

Claim tax breaks that can't combine with a 529

529 college savings plans are a popular way to save for education since the earnings grow tax-free for qualified expenses, such as tuition, fees, books, room and board, computers and more. However, if your balance is down, you may prefer to use other funds for fall tuition while waiting for the stock market to recover, said Byrke Sestok, a CFP and co-owner of Rightirement Wealth Partners in Harrison, New York.

The strategy may allow you to score a tax break for 2022, and preserve your 529 plan funds to use in 2023 or later, he explained. By paying out of pocket, you may be eligible for the American Opportunity Tax Credit or the Lifetime Learning Credit, both subject to income limits. You can't claim either break on expenses paid with money from your 529 plan. "So few families have a full four years of college education money in the 529 plan anyway," Sestok said, explaining how clients often wait to use their funds for the second two years.

The bigger write-off, the American Opportunity Tax Credit, is 100% of the first $2,000 and 25% of the next $2,000 per student. To claim the full $2,500 credit, you need to pay $4,000 of expenses out of pocket. You can receive the credit up to four tax years per student. While the American Opportunity Tax Credit only applies to the first four years of higher education, the Lifetime Learning Credit may pay for undergraduate, graduate or professional degrees. There's a comparison of the two here.

Transfer the 529 balance to another beneficiary

If your child is graduating this year, it may still be worth leaving that 529 untapped so it can recover. With the flexibility to change 529 beneficiaries, families may opt to use their savings for another child or family member instead.

Tap 529s for your child that other relatives own