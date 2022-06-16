Stock futures rise slightly as S&P 500 is poised for worst week since March 2020

Stock futures rose modestly on Thursday evening as Wall Street tries to find its footing after a brutal week of selling.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 103 points, or 0.3%. Those for the S&P 500 added 0.4%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.5%.

The moves come as investors are increasingly worried about a potential economic slowdown. Several key pieces of economic data fell short of forecasts this week, ranging from May retail sales to housing starts, and the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by the most since since 1994.

"This week was brutal. ... Let me tell you, we're in a recession," Wharton Business School professor Jeremy Siegel said Thursday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "It's a mild recession. It's not an official recession by the NBER, certainly not yet, but this first half is negative GDP growth, and it's ending on a slide."

The S&P 500 is down 6% for the week, which would be its worst weekly performance since March 2020. All 11 of its sectors are at least 15% below their recent highs.

On Thursday, the Dow fell below 30,000 for the first time since January 2021. The 30-stock average is down 4.7% for the week, on track for its 11th negative week in 12.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has been hit even harder, and is down 6.1% for the week.

On the earnings front, software giant Adobe reported a better-than-expected second quarter but delivered disappointing full-year guidance. Shares fell more than 4% in extended trading on Thursday.

Friday is a relatively light day for economic data, with industrial production data for May due out before the opening bell.