5 U.S. employment laws every person entering the job market should know

Millions of young people attend college every year, most with the hope of gaining more job opportunities as a result. Nearly 16 million people were enrolled in undergraduate programs in the fall of 2020, according to EducationData.org, and with 20% set to graduate annually, millions have already begun flocking the job market this year.

If you're one of these recent graduates, it helps to have some sense of the landscape you're about to enter. In part, that job market's governed by laws put in place to protect you, the worker, from various types of predatory or abusive behaviors you might encounter. They also set in stone what you're entitled to.

"Workers have fewer rights in the United States than in many other countries," says Kimberly Phillips-Fein, professor of history at New York University. "But the ones that they have are important."

Depending on where you are in the country, different states and cities enforce different mandates on employers. But, on a federal level, there are laws most employers must abide by. Policy is nuanced and complex in terms of who it applies to ― some employers of full-time students or people with disabilities can be exempt from paying them them the full minimum wage, for example ― so it's important to look at the fine print to see if these apply to you.

Here's an overview of a few federal labor and employment laws new grads should know about.