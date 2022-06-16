We're dipping into today's market sell-off with one small buy of an energy stock

We are buying 100 shares of Halliburton (HAL) at roughly $33.49. Following the trade, the portfolio will own 2,375 shares of HAL, increasing its weighting to 2.97% from 2.85%. We are making this one very small buy in Thursday's tough market. We are looking at the energy sector due to the significant underperformance the group is having this week — after outperforming throughout the year — and our continued view that without a resolution to the war in Ukraine, global oil supply is too tight to meaningfully lower prices. Now it is worth mentioning that the International Energy Agency, or the IEA, said this week that the oil market should become back in balance through the end of the year. However, the organization sees risk to 2023 with global oil supply struggling to keep pace with demand due to the sanctions on Russia and producers brushing up against capacity constraints. This why we like Halliburton so much. The company is a North-American-focused oilfield services company that makes its money when producers increase spending and investment in production and capacity. When looking at the recent pullback in energy stocks, Halliburton doesn't have the same type of dividend yield and share repurchase protection as our other oils names. HAL currently pays a dividend yield of about 1.4% and management is waiting for the business to generate more excess free cash flow before reinstituting the buyback. Current estimates on FactSet see Halliburton increasing its free cash flow to $1.94 billion in 2023 from $1.28 billion in 2022. Despite the relative differences in capital returns, we remain quite bullish on Halliburton's fundamentals and believe the company is still in the early innings of a new up-cycle that will be more sustainable compared to ones in the past. This is because the industry has shifted to more profitable, short-cycle investments and away from capital intensive long-cycle projects. And with Halliburton's equipment supply already tight as is, we see the potential for it to pass through many price increases and expand margins over the next few years. And we know the producers can absorb such price increases because they are so profitable at $115 West Texas Intermediate with sub-$40 break evens. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long HAL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

A Halliburton oil well fielder works on a well head at a fracking rig site January 27, 2016 near Stillwater, Oklahoma. J. Pat Carter | Getty Images