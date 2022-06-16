Satellite photos show extent of devastating Yellowstone flood

- Floods have devastated portions of Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding area. Satellite images taken before and after the floods give a sense of the scale.
- The flooding, caused by lots of rain and the rapid melting of snow, is "unprecedented," the National Park Service said.
- The worst of the flooding happened in the Northern part of the the park and so that section of the park "likely to remain closed for a substantial length of time," the National Park Service said.
Floods have decimated portions of Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding area, and a series of satellite images of similar locations before and after the flooding show the extent of the damage.
The images, embedded below, show the tremendous power of the what the National Park Service has called "unprecedented flooding."
The flooding was caused by lots of rain and rapid snowmelt.
While it's hard to blame the flooding at Yellowstone National Park directly on climate change, a 2018 study showed "climate change exposes the national park area more than the US as a whole" because the parks are generally located at especially high elevations or dry locations.
Yellowstone National Park is massive, spreading across 3,472 square miles, primarily in Wyoming and edging into Montana and Idaho just a small bit.
The three pairs of before and after satellite images, embedded below, give a sense of the scale of the water damage, which has caused buildings to wash right into the Yellowstone River.
BEFORE: A road at the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park, seen here on March 30, 2022.
AFTER: This satellite image of the north entrance of Yellowstone was taken on June 15, after the flooding, and shows portions of the road washed out.
BEFORE: This is another view of a road on the north side of Yellowstone taken on March 30.
AFTER: This June 15 photo shows portions of the same road completely wiped out.
BEFORE: This photo was taken north of Yellowstone National Park, near Carbella, Montana, on September 6, 2021. The Yellowstone River runs through the center of the satellite image.
AFTER: This June 15 photo shows how the river has swollen over its banks.
And here's video of a shed falling into the river: