Satellite photos show extent of devastating Yellowstone flood

In this handout photo provided by the National Park Service, water levels in Gardner River rise alongside the North Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park on June 13, 2022 in Gardiner, Montana. Handout | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Floods have decimated portions of Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding area, and a series of satellite images of similar locations before and after the flooding show the extent of the damage. The images, embedded below, show the tremendous power of the what the National Park Service has called "unprecedented flooding." The flooding was caused by lots of rain and rapid snowmelt.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Map shows rainfall in June for northwest Wyoming. AP

While it's hard to blame the flooding at Yellowstone National Park directly on climate change, a 2018 study showed "climate change exposes the national park area more than the US as a whole" because the parks are generally located at especially high elevations or dry locations. Yellowstone National Park is massive, spreading across 3,472 square miles, primarily in Wyoming and edging into Montana and Idaho just a small bit. The worst of the flooding happened in the northern part of the the park and so that section of the park is "likely to remain closed for a substantial length of time," the National Park Service said in an update to its posted bulletin about the flooding. The three pairs of before and after satellite images, embedded below, give a sense of the scale of the water damage, which has caused buildings to wash right into the Yellowstone River. BEFORE: A road at the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park, seen here on March 30, 2022.

A satellite image shows an overview of a road before floods towards the entrance to Yellowstone National Park north entrance, Montana, U.S. March 30 2022 Picture taken March 30 2022. Maxar Technologies | Via Reuters

AFTER: This satellite image of the north entrance of Yellowstone was taken on June 15, after the flooding, and shows portions of the road washed out.

A satellite image shows an overview of multiple road washouts towards the entrance to Yellowstone National Park north entrance, Montana, U.S. June 15, 2022. Picture taken June 15, 2022. Maxar Technologies | Via Reuters

BEFORE: This is another view of a road on the north side of Yellowstone taken on March 30.

A satellite image shows an overview of a road before flooding South of Yellowstone National Park north entrance, Montana, U.S. March 30, 2022. Maxar Technologies | Via Reuters

AFTER: This June 15 photo shows portions of the same road completely wiped out.

A satellite image shows an overview of road washouts south of Yellowstone National Park north entrance, Montana, U.S. June 15, 2022. Maxar Technologies | Via Reuters

BEFORE: This photo was taken north of Yellowstone National Park, near Carbella, Montana, on September 6, 2021. The Yellowstone River runs through the center of the satellite image.

A satellite image shows an overview of the Yellowstone River and Tom Miner Creek Road before floods, Carbella, Montana, U.S. September 6, 2021. Maxar Technologies | Via Reuters

AFTER: This June 15 photo shows how the river has swollen over its banks.

A satellite image shows an overview of the Yellowstone River and washed out Tom Miner Creek Road, Carbella, Montana, U.S. June 15, 2022. Picture taken June 15, 2022. Maxar Technologies | Via Reuters