Asia-Pacific stocks set for lower start as recession fears weigh on investor sentiment

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a lower start on Friday, following sharp declines on Wall Street as investors weigh the possibility of aggressive monetary policy tightening leading to a recession.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 25,750 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 25,670 — against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,431.20.

Australian stocks also looked set to open lower, with the SPI futures contract at 6,325, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,591.10.

Shares on Wall Street fell sharply overnight, with the S&P 500 dropping 3.25% to 3,666.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 741.46 points, or 2.42%, to 29,927.07. The Nasdaq Composite lagged, falling 4.08% to 10,646.10.