Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Rapid7 is not a buy

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Loading chart...

Abbvie Inc: "I think the answer is that Abbvie, which we own big for our Charitable Trust, goes higher."

Loading chart...

NVIDIA Corp: "You have to buy it gingerly. Why? Because the sellers just come out of the woodwork every time the stock goes up. But I'm with [CEO] Jensen Huang. ... I'm going to say, buy."

Loading chart...

Aegon NV: "I like Chubb more. These companies do very well at this particular moment in the cycle. I think you're in a good one."

Loading chart...

American Airlines Group Inc: "Typically, I don't recommend airlines, but at $12, that factors in nothing but depression and I do not think we are going to get depression. So, I'm going to say okay to that."

Loading chart...

Rapid7 Inc: "It doesn't make money. ... I'm not going for it."

Loading chart...

Coterra Energy Inc: "It is terrific. It's down huge. Buy Coterra. ... It's an inexpensive stock with a giant dividend."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Abbvie and NVIDIA.

VIDEO4:4004:40
Cramer's lightning round: Rapid7 is not a buy
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com