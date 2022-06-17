Cramer's lightning round: Rapid7 is not a buy

Loading chart...

Abbvie Inc: "I think the answer is that Abbvie, which we own big for our Charitable Trust, goes higher."

NVIDIA Corp: "You have to buy it gingerly. Why? Because the sellers just come out of the woodwork every time the stock goes up. But I'm with [CEO] Jensen Huang. ... I'm going to say, buy."

Aegon NV: "I like Chubb more. These companies do very well at this particular moment in the cycle. I think you're in a good one."

American Airlines Group Inc: "Typically, I don't recommend airlines, but at $12, that factors in nothing but depression and I do not think we are going to get depression. So, I'm going to say okay to that."

Rapid7 Inc: "It doesn't make money. ... I'm not going for it."

