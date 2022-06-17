Cramer's lightning round: Rapid7 is not a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Loading chart...
Abbvie Inc: "I think the answer is that Abbvie, which we own big for our Charitable Trust, goes higher."
Loading chart...
NVIDIA Corp: "You have to buy it gingerly. Why? Because the sellers just come out of the woodwork every time the stock goes up. But I'm with [CEO] Jensen Huang. ... I'm going to say, buy."
Loading chart...
Aegon NV: "I like Chubb more. These companies do very well at this particular moment in the cycle. I think you're in a good one."
Loading chart...
American Airlines Group Inc: "Typically, I don't recommend airlines, but at $12, that factors in nothing but depression and I do not think we are going to get depression. So, I'm going to say okay to that."
Loading chart...
Rapid7 Inc: "It doesn't make money. ... I'm not going for it."
Loading chart...
Coterra Energy Inc: "It is terrific. It's down huge. Buy Coterra. ... It's an inexpensive stock with a giant dividend."
Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Abbvie and NVIDIA.
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com