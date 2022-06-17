Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri: These 3 ingredients will give you the best meals on a budget

Guy Fieri: Buy these 3 ingredients to get the best home-cooked meals on a budget
Going to the grocery store and cooking meals at home instead of spending your evenings at restaurants can save you money.

If you are looking for a single ingredient that's affordable, simple to cook and can be used in countless dishes, you can start out with a whole chicken, according to celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

A whole chicken adds protein to your meal and what you don't use you can use to make a stock for later, said Fieri.

Watch this video to learn about the other protein and the vegetable that Fieri keeps in his kitchen at home.

