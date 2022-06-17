Celebrity chef Guy Fieri: These 3 ingredients will give you the best meals on a budget

Going to the grocery store and cooking meals at home instead of spending your evenings at restaurants can save you money.

If you are looking for a single ingredient that's affordable, simple to cook and can be used in countless dishes, you can start out with a whole chicken, according to celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

A whole chicken adds protein to your meal and what you don't use you can use to make a stock for later, said Fieri.

Watch this video to learn about the other protein and the vegetable that Fieri keeps in his kitchen at home.

More from Invest in You:

Crypto is here. Are you ready?

Learn how to own your money from these AAPI experts

Here’s how to save $1 million for retirement on a $60,000 salary

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an eight-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox. For the Spanish version Dinero 101, click here.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.