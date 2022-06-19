CNBC Pro

These fortress balance sheet stocks can weather a recession, Morgan Stanley says

thumbnail
Fred Imbert@foimbert
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC Pro These stocks present the best ‘long-term opportunity’ during a recession, analysts say
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Dow, Utz, Amazon, CVS, Roblox, Netflix, Disney & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProWells Fargo downgrades Toll Brothers as new home demand slides
Jesse Pound
Read More