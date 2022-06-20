Bitcoin rebounds 8% but struggles to hold above $20,000

In this article ETH.CM=

Bitcoin continues to trade around the $20,000 mark, keeping investors on edge about where the price is going next. Nurphoto | Getty Images

Bitcoin jumped 8% on Monday after a sharp sell-off over the weekend but continues to teeter around the $20,000 mark, keeping investors on edge. The world's largest cryptocurrency was trading at $19,935.98 at 03:20 a.m. ET, according to data from CoinDesk. In the last 24 hours, bitcoin had risen sharply above $20,000 and fallen as low as $18,261.75. Over the weekend, bitcoin had fallen as low as $17,601.58. Meanwhile, ether jumped more than 12% and was trading above $1,075 at 03:13 a.m. ET, according to CoinDesk data. While the rebound will be welcome by investors, bitcoin still sits around 70% below its all-time high hit in November last year and is down 57% year-to-date.

'Dead cat bounce'

With bitcoin unable to hold convincingly above $20,000, industry watchers said the rally might be short-lived. Vijay Ayyar, vice president of corporate development and international at crypto exchange Luno, told CNBC that unless the price of bitcoin closes above $23,000 on a daily time frame basis, "the odds are this is a dead cat bounce." "We're oversold, so a bounce was expected," he said.

The broader cryptocurrency market has been plagued by a number of issues in recent weeks, beginning with the collapse of algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD and associated token luna. Attention has now turned to crypto lending companies that promise users high yields for depositing their digital coins. Last week, Celsius, a company with 1.7 million customers and nearly $12 billion of crypto assets under management, paused withdrawal of funds for customers, sparking concerns that it is insolvent. Cryptocurrency companies have announced rounds of layoffs amid the market downturn. Coinbase, a crypto wallet and exchange, said last week it will cut 18% of full-time jobs. A lending firm called BlockFi said last week it will lay off a fifth of its staff. Macroeconomic factors including high inflation and upcoming rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve are also weighing on the market. "When inflation is on the doorstep and with rate hikes in the offing, the risks of a recession round the bend are high," Charles Hayter, CEO of CryptoCompare, told CNBC via email. "The push me pull you of higher rates sapping cash from mortgaged house owners means people are psychologically bracing and paring back and digital assets are suffering thus." "Coupled with this, the pull back in the digital asset ecosystem has uncovered a number of systemic issues."

Market bottom?